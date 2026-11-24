TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police in Titusville said they arrested a 37-year-old Cape Canaveral man Sunday after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a personal watercraft operator during a dispute over fishing lines.

Trevor Keeton was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the confrontation at a dock along A. Max Brewer Memorial Parkway.

Officers responded to the disturbance around 12:24 p.m. Sunday after receiving an emergency call from a woman riding a separate watercraft.

According to a Titusville Police Department press release, the woman reported seeing Keeton point a firearm directly at her adult son before they both rode away to contact law enforcement.

The watercraft rider told responding officers that he noticed a man fishing from the dock waving his arms.

When the rider steered closer to investigate, Keeton allegedly shouted at him and pulled out a handgun, pointing it at him.

Officers said detained Keeton nearby and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun at the scene.

Keeton told officers that the watercraft had come too close to his fishing line and claimed the rider then headed aggressively toward the dock at about 20 mph.

Keeton said he drew the weapon because he feared the rider would approach closer.

Following the investigation, officers arrested Keeton and took him to the Brevard County Jail, where he was held without bond at the time of booking.

Titusville Police Chief Tyler “TJ” Wright stated that the armed response was unwarranted under the circumstances.

“Based on the circumstances of this incident, it appears this confrontation could have been entirely avoided,” Wright said. “The mere fear that someone might approach closer, and in this case on a watercraft in the water, does not, in itself, appear to justify escalating a situation by displaying or pointing a firearm.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group