EUSTIS, Fla. — Families of Eustis Elementary students will receive personalized support with employment, budgeting and housing stability through a United Way program backed by a $40,000 Spectrum grant.

The school will be the first Lake County public school to benefit from the Pathways Program, operated by United Way of Lake & Sumter Counties, according to Lake County Schools.

Spectrum presented its “Beyond the Build” digital education grant at the school to support the program’s expansion into Lake County. Pathways is already operating in Sumter County.

Support for the entire household

Participating families work one-on-one with case managers to establish goals around employment, budgeting, savings, credit and housing. The program also connects households with local agencies and resources.

Guidance counselors at Eustis Elementary will identify families that could benefit, Principal Randy Campbell said.

“We know that to effectively address the needs of our students, we often have to address the needs of the family,” Campbell said.

He said the partnership will help the school address barriers outside the classroom that affect students’ success.

United Way President and CEO Jim Murphy said the grant will help provide families with technology and digital learning resources, reducing obstacles to education, employment and financial stability.

Spectrum announced the donation as it expands its fiber-optic network in Lake County, adding more than 12,000 homes and businesses to its service area, according to the district.

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