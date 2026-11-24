CLERMONT, Fla. — Guru Indian Restaurant provided complimentary Thanksgiving-week meals for police officers, firefighters and other first responders in Clermont and Groveland, according to the restaurant.

Owner Uday Kadam and his team catered holiday luncheons as part of an annual tradition recognizing first responders in South Lake County. Groveland’s police and fire departments participated for the first time this year.

The Clermont restaurant said the meals were a way to thank the departments for their service.

A holiday tradition

Clermont Fire Chief David Ezell said his staff looks forward to the luncheon each year.

“We appreciate Uday Kadam and the Guru Indian Restaurant as one of our most generous and kind community partners,” Ezell said in the release.

Clermont police leaders also thanked the restaurant for its continuing support of the department and community.

In Groveland, Public Safety Director and Fire Chief Kevin Carroll and Police Chief Sammy Anderson welcomed Kadam and the restaurant staff alongside their teams.

“It is so nice that they are thankful for the safety and security we provide,” Anderson said.

Guru Indian Restaurant is at 2400 U.S. Highway 27, Suite 101, in Clermont.

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