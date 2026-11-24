VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Thanksgiving will bring changes to trash pickup and public transportation in Volusia County, along with closures at county offices, libraries and other facilities.

County administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27. Residents can review the county’s full holiday service announcement.

Trash collection

Residents in unincorporated Volusia County will not receive trash collection on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday customers will instead receive service Saturday, Nov. 28, and should place items at the curb by 6 a.m.

Friday collection will continue normally, with items due curbside by 6 a.m. Nov. 27.

Residents within city limits should check with their municipal waste provider. The county’s holiday collection schedule applies to unincorporated areas.

The West Volusia Transfer Station and Tomoka Farms Road Landfill will close Thursday and reopen Friday.

Public transportation

VoTran, VoAccess and VoRide will not operate Thanksgiving Day. Regular service will resume Friday, Nov. 27.

Libraries and other facilities

All county library branches will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, and remain closed Thursday and Friday. Normal operating days and hours resume Saturday, Nov. 28.

Other closures include:

DeBary Hall and Lyonia Environmental Center: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Closed Thursday and Friday. Marine Science Center: Closed Thursday; normal hours resume Friday.

Closed Thursday; normal hours resume Friday. Volusia County Animal Shelter: Closed Thursday and Friday; regular hours resume Saturday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group