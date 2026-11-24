PALM COAST, Fla. — A 37-year-old man was arrested Friday after investigators linked him to social media posts threatening to kill Jewish and Muslim people, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Eugene Montagna Jr. faces two counts of written threats to kill or do bodily injury. Deputies arrested him Nov. 20 at a home in Palm Coast following an investigation involving the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Investigators traced threats to X account

Investigators said posts dated Nov. 14 and Nov. 17 threatened Muslim and Jewish people According to the arrest affidavit, FDLE contacted Flagler investigators after receiving a tip about threatening posts on X. Investigators said posts dated Nov. 14 and Nov. 17 threatened Muslim and Jewish people. The latter included a threat against children in response to a post depicting Jewish people.

According to the arrest affidavit, FDLE contacted Flagler investigators after receiving a tip about threatening posts on X.

Investigators said posts dated Nov. 14 and Nov. 17 threatened Muslim and Jewish people. The latter included a threat against children in response to a post depicting Jewish people.

Detectives said the account also contained white supremacist, antisemitic and anti-Muslim rhetoric, along with symbols associated with neo-Nazism.

Investigators attributed the account to Montagna in part through videos showing his face and voice, according to the affidavit.

FDLE later provided cellphone location information placing him in Palm Coast, prompting Flagler detectives to take over the investigation and obtain an arrest warrant.

Arrest and detention

X comments and threats “Freedom of speech does not give anyone a free pass to threaten to murder people,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in the release.

The sheriff’s office said Montagna also violated supervision requirements in a separate Flagler County theft case.

He was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where the agency said Tuesday he was being held without bond.

“Freedom of speech does not give anyone a free pass to threaten to murder people,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in the release.

Editor’s note: The release identifies him as Eugene R. Montagna Jr., while the affidavit lists Eugene James Montagna Jr. This draft omits the conflicting middle name.

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