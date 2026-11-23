ORLANDO, Fla — A trip to an auto repair shop turned into a nightmare for a central Florida woman after a wall collapsed and smashed her SUV.

“I was so shocked that that had happened. I thought it was a prank,” Karina Rios told Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal.

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Rios said that was just the beginning of her trouble. She turned to Action 9 with complaints about how Mavis Tires and Brakes handled it after the SUV was damaged inside the shop.

Right now, she doesn’t feel safe driving it because she claims Mavis will not tell her where they took it to have body work done, which parts were replaced or what kind of parts were used to make the repairs. She also wonders if there could be internal damage.

When Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal walked into the Mavis Tires and Brakes shop in Lake Nona looking for answered, he said, “We received a consumer complaint from a woman who had her vehicle smashed by a cinder block wall inside your shop.”

This was after a cinder block wall apparently collapsed inside. Rios’ Audi SUV was parked next to it.

Rios explained, “It just kind of just exploded. And I had the back window like burst, the front window burst.”

She said the blocks didn’t just smash through her side windows, the entire passenger side of her SUV from the front bumper to the taillights took damage. She saw a large stack of tires next to the wall and believes that’s what forced it to collapse.

“They said, ‘We have no idea it just came out of nowhere.’ That was their answer,” Rios said.

But Karina Rios said she was given assurances; they would take care of her SUV. That was in August. The company did have the outside repaired, but Rios said she was given no option to choose where it was taken for evaluation or repairs, that Mavis just took it somewhere without having her sign-off.

Rios said, “When my car was missing and I didn’t know where it was, they called me and tell me, your car’s ready, come pick it up.”

According to Rios, Mavis has only provided documentation showing the cost breakdown for their insurance company. It hasn’t said which parts were replaced, who did the repairs or what parts were used.

“I don’t know if they’re original parts or they’re going into a junker and getting it. I have no idea what went into my car,” she said.

She claims Mavis also told her, for her trouble, they would cover the cost of the original repair her car was in for, a bad PCV valve. She said that hasn’t happened and that airbag sensors and the check engine lights have been going off intermittently, which make her questions if the SUV is even safe to drive.

When Action 9 didn’t get a response from the Mavis corporate office, the team stopped by the shop.

Jeff Deal explained, “She said that you guys didn’t give her a choice of where to have her car repaired and haven’t been able to give her any paperwork about what parts were replaced or what parts were used.”

The service manager replied, “I actually started here about a week or two after that incident. So, I’m unaware of anything going on with that.” He also said he didn’t know how the damage happened and didn’t see the collapsed wall.

“Once I got here, everything was already cleaned out,” he said.

Action 9 has video of that same manager looking at the blocks about three weeks after the collapse. He gave Action 9’s Jeff Deal the phone number for the corporate office.

Jeff Deal called it again, but just like Karina Rios claims, the company hasn’t communicated with Action 9 either, leaving Rios wondering how a large chain like this could leave her without any answers.

“Unbelievable. Like they’re telling me to kick rocks,” she said.

She’s also showed us emails where she asked for money for diminished value of her SUV since it’s now been in an accident. The manager wrote back that he would let her know when he has an answer. Rios said that answer never came and Mavis stopped communicating.

While this is an extreme case, accidents can happen at businesses. If your car is damaged by a business, you should insist on taking it to a repair shop you trust to make sure the work is done right.

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