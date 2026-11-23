KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One man has been arrested and another is wanted in connection with a shooting Saturday in the 4100 block of Arrow Ridge Place, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Jose Ivan Nieves Garcia, 21, on charges of attempted murder, shooting into a vehicle, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, improper exhibition of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a residential area.

Jandel Efrain Casiano Hernandez, 25, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the investigation, police said.

One man has been arrested and another is wanted in connection with a shooting Saturday One man has been arrested and another is wanted in connection with a shooting Saturday in the 4100 block of Arrow Ridge Place, according to the Kissimmee Police Department. Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Jose Ivan Nieves Garcia, 21, on charges of attempted murder, shooting into a vehicle, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, improper exhibition of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a residential area.

The department’s announcement did not provide details about injuries or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about Nieves Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kissimmee police or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). Tips can be submitted anonymously.

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