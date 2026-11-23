OCALA, Fla — If you shop Walmart’s website, you can find anything from televisions to toothpaste, but a local woman claims not everything sold there is what it seems.

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Cherye Callegan-Huber of Ocala told Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal, “Walmart has always been a trusted brand for me.” After a recent experience, she’s changed her mind. Callegan-Huber believes one product she bought on Walmart.com was counterfeit and could have put the health of her horse at risk.

The medicine she ordered is called Ulcergard. It’s used to treat ulcers in horses. For Cherye Callegan-Huber taking care of her horses is always a top priority.

“You know, we treat our animals like they’re our children,” she said.

That’s why when a new horse started having stomach issues, she went shopping for Ulcergard. A vet let her know she needed a 30-day supply and Callegan-Huber found the lowest price on Walmart’s website.

She said, “My mother shopped there, I’ve shopped there all my life.”

After Cherye Callegan-Huber ordered it from a handful of sellers on the Walmart Marketplace, a caretaker was treating her horse while she was out of town.

“About the third or the fourth day, she called me up and she said, Cherye, there’s something wrong with this Ulcergard,” said Callegan-Huber. She said the consistency and flavor weren’t right. When Callegan-Huber returned, she noticed the boxes listed they were manufactured by Merial not Boehringer Ingelheim, the company that now owns the Ulcergard brand.

Boehringer Ingelheim acquired Merial as part of a multibillion-dollar business swap 2017. Boxes of Ulcergard sold today have the Boehringer Ingelheim name on them, not Merial. When Action 9 searched the medicine on Walmart’s website back then, we saw reviews from others complaining. One reviewer called it a “scam, knock off, fake product.”

When Cherye Callegan-Huber sent the samples to Boehringer Ingelheim, the company wrote back, “the product you purchased is considered counterfeit product.” The company confirmed to Action 9 it’s counterfeit, writing in an email, “We determined that lot AD061/25 is not a genuine Boehringer Ingelheim lot number and the product did not resemble the genuine product.” The company also said it takes counterfeit products seriously and had notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“The main reason that I contacted you is that there are people out there thinking that this medication is genuine, and they’re giving it to their horse who’s sick,” Callegan-Huber told Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal.

Callegan-Huber said she didn’t know if it harmed her horse, but she noted her horse did not seem to be getting better when it was treated with the Ulcergard from Walmart. She let Action 9 know Walmart refunded her for some of the boxes, but not all of them and claims at the time we interviewed her, months after she notified them, it was still for sale on the Walmart site. When Action 9 checked, more recently, it was still for sale, but from a different third-party seller.

Walmart didn’t address the specific claims, but sent this statement:

We take the trust and safety of our customers seriously. When a potential violation is identified, we review and investigate the matter. If we determine that a seller or listing has violated our policies, we take appropriate action, which may include removing the listing and/or terminating the third-party seller, to help maintain a trustworthy experience for our customers.

Cherye Callegan-Huber questions how Walmart keeps tabs on what’s sold on its site and wonders what she was really giving her horse.

She said, “And what if it were a human medicine and I was giving this to my child?”

Action 9 received another complaint about fake Ulcergard sold from another major shopping website, but that consumer had already disposed of the boxes before we could have them looked at.

Here’s the entire response Action 9’s Jeff Deal received from Boehringer Ingelheim:

Thank you for reaching out. We are aware of this specific inquiry from a consumer who thought she purchased ULCERGARD, and can confirm that the letter provided to you (is) Boehringer’s response to her inquiry.

After reviewing the information and product sample provided, we determined that lot AD061/25 is not a genuine Boehringer Ingelheim lot number and the product did not resemble the genuine product. Based on these findings, we confirmed the product was not manufactured by Boehringer Ingelheim and is counterfeit.

We take counterfeit products seriously. When a product does not come from the authorized manufacturer, there can be no assurance of its identity, composition or source. Boehringer Ingelheim has established processes for investigating suspected counterfeit products and works through the appropriate quality, regulatory, security and legal channels when a counterfeit is confirmed. In this case, we have notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of this identified counterfeit product.

We encourage horse owners who question the authenticity or quality of a ULCERGARD product to report it by contacting Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA at 1-888-637-4251.

The health and well-being of animals is at the heart of what we do. We are committed to protecting the integrity of our products and ensuring customers can feel confident in the products they rely on for their animals.

We thank you for your interest in our company.

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