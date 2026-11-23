EUSTIS, Fla. — The City of Eustis has agreed to buy Sharp’s Mobile Home Park for $10 million, a purchase that will displace more than 100 people from the lakefront property.

City leaders said acquiring the land is pivotal for the city’s downtown master plan.

The pending sale will force 112 residents to find a new place to live, though some said they may not be able to relocate.

A website for residents is expected to go up this week.

The city is expected to close the deal at the end of December.

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