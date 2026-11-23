DELAND, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said a teen was arrested after threatening his mother and family pets with a chainsaw.

Deputies said a 16-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend after chasing his mother with a chainsaw and threatening family pets when she took his Xbox, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies in the DeLand area charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and took him to the Volusia Family Resource Center.

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