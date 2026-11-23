ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of Central Florida home sellers lowered their asking prices during a four-week period covered by an October market report, according to an analysis of Stellar MLS data by The Homes In Orlando Team at NextHome Neighborhood Realty.

The report counted 4,744 distinct listings with price reductions across Orange, Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties between Sept. 28 and Oct. 25. The median reduction was 2.44% of the asking price immediately before the cut.

Price reductions by county

Orange County had the most listings with cuts, while Volusia had the largest median percentage reduction.

Orange 2,066 2.35% Seminole 664 2.29% Lake 1,067 2.50% Volusia 947 2.75%

In an Oct. 30 snapshot, 55.6% of active listings were priced below their original asking price, and 60.7% had been on the market at least 60 days, according to the report and methodology.

Hundreds of listings have been available a year or longer

A separate Nov. 17 analysis counted 800 active residential listings that had been on the market at least a year.

Orange accounted for 377, followed by Volusia with 198, Lake with 160 and Seminole with 65.

The same analysis identified 6,673 listings available for at least 90 days. Approximately 74% were priced below their original asking price. The measure retains earlier listing history when a property is withdrawn and relisted, according to the market report.

Asking-price cuts differ from sale prices

The October reduction count includes each listing once, even if it had multiple cuts. It uses weekly snapshots rather than the full calendar month.

The figures describe changes in sellers’ asking prices, not what buyers ultimately paid. A reduction alone does not establish that a home lost value.

Separately, the team’s analysis of completed October sales showed median prices down 1.3% from a year earlier in Orange, 0.6% in Seminole and 5.3% in Lake. Volusia’s median rose 0.5%.

Those medians reflect the mix of properties sold, rather than price changes for individual homes.

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