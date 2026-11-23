ORLANDO, Fla. — State officers arrested multiple people at Ali Meat International in Orlando last Friday, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services made the arrests.

Florida AG to detail animal abuse charges at halal meat distributer in Orlando

“Our prosecutors will charge the defendants with aggravated animal abuse, among other crimes,” Uthmeier said.

Uthmeier thanked Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and his team for their work on the case.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is scheduled to conduct a press conference at 10 a.m. to reveal additional details regarding the operation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group