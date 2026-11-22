COCOA, Fla. — More than a dozen families in a West Cocoa neighborhood are unable to return to their homes because the water that pushed them out has not receded.

Stratford Drive near Range Road in West Cocoa remained impassable Saturday evening, one day after it flooded. Most of the damage occurred overnight Friday after the St. Johns River overflowed due to heavy rain.

Leslie Cole, who lives on Stratford Drive, left her home Wednesday. “It was starting to flood, and that’s why I left,” she said. “I know I’m in a truck, but I don’t want to wait too late.”

Cole placed sandbags to prevent water from seeping into her home, but the effort proved futile.

Several people had to be evacuated by airboats on Friday because the water was too deep to wade through. Some families spent the night at one of the three shelters the Red Cross opened in Brevard County.

“Our volunteers and staff members are on top of the situation, making sure that if there’s any more flooding or rainfall, we are here to provide for folks that are affected,” said Duhane Lindo, Regional Communications Manager for the Red Cross.

Cole, who has flood insurance, has already contacted her adjuster, who is scheduled for a visit on Monday.

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