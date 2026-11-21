ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State authorities arrested multiple people Friday at Ali Meat in east Orange County, and prosecutors plan to pursue aggravated animal abuse charges and other criminal counts, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said.

The arrests came amid a heavy law enforcement presence at a halal meat plant on Dean Road, where at least 10 law enforcement vehicles were reported during the operation.

Ali Meat in East Orange County State authorities arrested multiple people Friday at Ali Meat in East Orange County.

“Moments ago, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services officers made multiple arrests at Ali Meat in Orlando,” Uthmeier said. “Our prosecutors will charge the defendants with aggravated animal abuse, among other crimes.”

Uthmeier thanked state Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and his team for their work on the case.

Authorities have not yet detailed the allegations underlying the planned charges. Uthmeier said more information would be released Monday at a joint news conference with Simpson.

Channel 9’s WFTV news crew will provide updates from Monday’s news conference as authorities release more details.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Uthmeier said. “We will hold a press conference with Commissioner Simpson on Monday to provide more information.”

Stay tuned to Channel 9 for the latest on the investigation in East Orange County.

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