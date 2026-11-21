BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Catastrophic flooding across Central Florida has created a difficult time for thousands of people following four consecutive weather alert days.

Recovery from the disaster across the region is expected to take months or possibly longer.

TIMELINE: Heavy rain exits Central Florida as river flooding threatens communities

The disaster followed relentless rain that broke weather records and brought a historic level of devastation.

Floodwaters crept up driveways and engulfed neighborhood roads, leaving pickup trucks and homes completely surrounded by water.

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Emergency responders and the sheriff have been going door to door to check on residents and ensure people do not need help.

Rescue crews are also operating airboats through flooded areas to reach stranded community members and transport them to awaiting vehicles.

Rescue teams pull residents from homes and cars during Daytona Beach floods First responders conduct long-term rescues as flooding hits Daytona Beach. (WFTV)

As communities cope with conditions that have changed lives forever, neighborhoods across Central Florida are coming together to provide help where it is needed most.

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