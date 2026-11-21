BROOKLYN, NY — The Orlando Magic (7-8) defeated the Brooklyn Nets (3-12) on the road in NBA Cup group play, 113-111.

The Magic came out of the gate with an offensive explosion in the first quarter. The Magic scored 38 points in the frame, including a franchise-record 10 three-pointers, going 10-for-13 (77%). Magic led 38-25 after the first.

The Nets surged back in the second quarter, scoring 36 points in the period, including taking the lead late in the quarter for the first time since leading 23-20 in the first quarter. The Nets hit six three-pointers led by forward Michael Porter Jr., who hit three and finished the frame with 10 points.

Franz Wagner looked to continue his recent high-scoring run, going for 13 points in the quarter and finishing the half with 17 points. Magic led at halftime 62-61.

The Magic offense continued in a groove starting the third quarter on an 11-0 run. Wagner picked up where he left off in the first half with 14 points in the period. The Nets battled back in the quarter with a 13-3 run of their own. The Magic took a 91-88 lead into the fourth.

The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair with three ties and nine lead changes. With under ten seconds left in the game tied at 111-111, Wagner hit a tough fadeaway jumper to give the Magic the two-point lead with three seconds left. He finished the game with 35 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

The Magic are now the sole leaders of East Group A with a 3-0 record. The next game for the Magic is on Sunday, Nov. 22, on the road against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. on MagicTV 27.

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