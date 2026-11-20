ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has announced the lineup for its 2027 Seven Seas Food Festival, bringing 29 concerts to Bayside Stadium from Jan. 30 through May 16.
The concert series will feature artists spanning country, hip-hop, rock, R&B, reggae, reggaeton, pop and K-pop. Flo Rida will open the series Jan. 30, followed by Lonestar on Jan. 31.
Other performers include Lee Brice, Lil Jon, Shaggy, Gavin DeGraw, Scotty McCreery, Nicky Jam, Taking Back Sunday, Soulja Boy, EVERGLOW, JoJo Siwa and Luísa Sonza.
2027 Seven Seas concert lineup
- Jan. 30: Flo Rida
- Jan. 31: Lonestar
- Feb. 6: Justin Quiles
- Feb. 7: Great White + Quiet Riot
- Feb. 13: Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles
- Feb. 20: Proyecto Uno
- Feb. 21: The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus + Puddle of Mudd
- Feb. 27: Lee Brice
- Feb. 28: Skillet
- March 6: Shaggy
- March 7: Ginuwine
- March 13: Daya
- March 14: Vengaboys
- March 20: EVERGLOW
- March 21: JoJo Siwa
- March 27: Blue Öyster Cult
- April 3: Lil Jon
- April 4: Gavin DeGraw
- April 10: Justin Moore
- April 11: Dru Hill
- April 17: Nicky Jam
- April 18: Hot Chelle Rae + Echosmith
- April 24: Taking Back Sunday
- April 25: Soulja Boy
- May 1: Surprise artist to be announced
- May 2: Scotty McCreery
- May 8: Surprise artist to be announced
- May 15: Luísa Sonza
- May 16: Grupo Manía
Concerts will begin at 7 p.m. at Bayside Stadium on Saturdays and most Sundays during the festival. No concerts are scheduled for Super Bowl Sunday, Easter Sunday or Mother’s Day.
Concerts included with park admission
All performances are included with SeaWorld Orlando park admission. Annual Pass members can also attend the concerts throughout the festival.
Guests who want guaranteed concert entry and reserved seating can purchase Reserved Concert Access starting at $9.99. Options include Stagefront Reserved, Up-Close Reserved and Standard Reserved.
The Seven Seas Food Festival will also feature dishes inspired by destinations around the world, with additional food and menu details to be announced separately.
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