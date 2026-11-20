ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has announced the lineup for its 2027 Seven Seas Food Festival, bringing 29 concerts to Bayside Stadium from Jan. 30 through May 16.

The concert series will feature artists spanning country, hip-hop, rock, R&B, reggae, reggaeton, pop and K-pop. Flo Rida will open the series Jan. 30, followed by Lonestar on Jan. 31.

Other performers include Lee Brice, Lil Jon, Shaggy, Gavin DeGraw, Scotty McCreery, Nicky Jam, Taking Back Sunday, Soulja Boy, EVERGLOW, JoJo Siwa and Luísa Sonza.

2027 Seven Seas concert lineup

Jan. 30: Flo Rida

Jan. 31: Lonestar

Feb. 6: Justin Quiles

Feb. 7: Great White + Quiet Riot

Feb. 13: Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles

Feb. 20: Proyecto Uno

Feb. 21: The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus + Puddle of Mudd

Feb. 27: Lee Brice

Feb. 28: Skillet

March 6: Shaggy

March 7: Ginuwine

March 13: Daya

March 14: Vengaboys

March 20: EVERGLOW

March 21: JoJo Siwa

March 27: Blue Öyster Cult

April 3: Lil Jon

April 4: Gavin DeGraw

April 10: Justin Moore

April 11: Dru Hill

April 17: Nicky Jam

April 18: Hot Chelle Rae + Echosmith

April 24: Taking Back Sunday

April 25: Soulja Boy

May 1: Surprise artist to be announced

May 2: Scotty McCreery

May 8: Surprise artist to be announced

May 15: Luísa Sonza

May 16: Grupo Manía

Concerts will begin at 7 p.m. at Bayside Stadium on Saturdays and most Sundays during the festival. No concerts are scheduled for Super Bowl Sunday, Easter Sunday or Mother’s Day.

Concerts included with park admission

All performances are included with SeaWorld Orlando park admission. Annual Pass members can also attend the concerts throughout the festival.

Guests who want guaranteed concert entry and reserved seating can purchase Reserved Concert Access starting at $9.99. Options include Stagefront Reserved, Up-Close Reserved and Standard Reserved.

The Seven Seas Food Festival will also feature dishes inspired by destinations around the world, with additional food and menu details to be announced separately.

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