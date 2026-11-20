SEMINOLE, Fla. — According to FDOT Central Florida, all lanes of State Road 46 at the St. Johns River are closed until further notice because rising water has flooded the roadway. The closure affects travel in Seminole and Volusia counties, as well as access to and from Brevard County.

FDOT said heavy rainfall caused the St. Johns River to rise and flood portions of S.R. 46. There is currently no estimated time for the road to reopen.

Detours around the S.R. 46 closure

Drivers heading east from Sanford toward Mims are being directed to take S.R. 415 north to S.R. 44, then travel east to I-95 south before returning to S.R. 46 at Exit 223.

Drivers heading west from Mims toward Sanford should take I-95 north to Exit 249, travel west on S.R. 44 and then take S.R. 415 south back to S.R. 46.

FDOT said crews will continue monitoring conditions and urged drivers not to enter flooded roads or drive around barricades. Road closure updates are available through FL511.

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