PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Port Canaveral remains open and operational Thursday, but officials are warning cruise passengers to prepare for travel delays as heavy rain and gusty winds affect Brevard County.

The port said guests traveling to or from sailings should expect a slower-than-normal arrival and embarkation experience.

Follow Channel 9’s live coverage of Central Florida flooding, closures and weather conditions.

Heavy rain and wind could complicate arrivals

In its advisory, the port said a National Weather Service flood watch remained in effect for the area. Periods of heavy rainfall could cause localized flooding, standing water on roads, reduced visibility and slower traffic.

Strong and gusty winds may also make driving, walking and handling luggage more difficult, particularly in exposed areas around cruise terminals and parking facilities.

Travelers should allow additional time and exercise caution when outside their vehicles because of wind and wet surfaces.

Check road closures before heading to the port

Port officials advise passengers to check Florida’s FL511 traffic website for major road closures and to plan their routes before traveling.

Flooding has also closed East Colonial Drive in both directions near Christmas, affecting a major route between Orlando and Brevard County.

Drivers should never attempt to cross standing water or drive around barricades.

Monitor updates from your cruise line

Conditions may change as the weather system moves through the area, the port said.

Passengers should continue monitoring communications from their cruise line and local weather advisories for updates affecting their trip.

Check the latest forecast from Severe Weather Center 9 and watch Channel 9 live for continuing coverage.

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