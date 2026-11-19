BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — All Brevard Public Schools campuses and district offices will remain closed Friday, Nov. 20, due to an ongoing weather system.

The decision comes as severe flooding impacts residents across the county.

WATCH: Residents move to higher ground as floodwaters cover local roads

Addressing the community, Brevard County Public Schools said, “Our thoughts are with the families and members of our community who are experiencing devastating flooding during this time.”

Schools and offices will stay closed next week for Thanksgiving break, with students and employees returning Monday, Nov. 30.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group