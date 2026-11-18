ORLANDO, Fla. — Avelo Airlines is launching six nonstop routes from five Florida airports this week, adding service to North Dallas, the Charlotte area and western Puerto Rico. The discount carrier is the only airline offering nonstop flights on all six routes.

The expansion builds on Avelo’s Florida network, which began service in November 2021. All six routes use Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

“We’re making travel easier than ever for Floridians to experience everything North Dallas, the Charlotte region and Aguadilla have to offer with these new nonstop routes,” said Andrew Levy, Avelo’s founder and chief executive officer.

Two routes launch today:

Lakeland International Airport to Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico: Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Orlando International Airport to Concord-Padgett Regional Airport near Charlotte: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Three routes begin Thursday:

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to McKinney National Airport near Dallas: Six times weekly, every day except Tuesday.

Tampa International Airport to McKinney: Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers to Concord: Thursdays and Sundays.

The final route, from Tampa to Concord, launches Friday, with flights on Mondays and Fridays.

All six routes are available to book on Avelo’s website.

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