ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida communities are offering sandbags as residents prepare for additional rainfall and potential flooding.

Several cities have announced new pickup locations or extended distribution into Thursday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 20. Hours, limits and residency requirements vary by location, and operations may change because of the weather.

Some locations offer prefilled bags or staff assistance, while others require residents to bring a shovel and fill and load their own bags.

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Volusia County

DeLand

DeLand is opening a sandbag distribution site Thursday, Nov. 19, from 1 to 7 p.m. at 1101 S. Amelia Ave.

The city said the distribution is precautionary and there is no immediate threat. Supplies are very limited, and officials ask residents to collect bags only if they are essential for life safety.

Distribution is limited to people with DeLand addresses, and identification will be checked. There is a limit of 10 bags per person, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Drivers must enter from Amelia Avenue, follow the cones toward Garfield Avenue and stay to the right of the cones. Residents should remain in their vehicles while crews load the bags.

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Ormond Beach

Sandbags are available to Ormond Beach residents at Nova Recreation Center, 440 N. Nova Road.

Staff-assisted filling is available from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, with self-service filling available until 9 p.m.

There is a limit of 10 bags per Ormond Beach household. Residents must bring a photo ID or other proof of residency.

Daytona Beach Shores

Prefilled sandbags will be available to all beachside residents at 3000 Bellemead Drive in Daytona Beach Shores.

Distribution hours are:

Thursday, Nov. 19: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

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New Smyrna Beach

New Smyrna Beach residents can collect up to 15 sandbags each at the Public Works building, 124 Industrial Park Ave. Residents must present photo identification.

Pickup hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Sand to fill the bags is available 24 hours a day along the western side of the New Smyrna Beach Sports Complex football stadium parking lot, 2335 Sunset Drive.

Residents must bring their own shovel. For more information, call Public Works at 386-424-2212.

Edgewater

Sandbags are available to all Volusia County residents at two Edgewater locations:

Rotary Park, 902 West Park Ave.

Public Works Operations Facility, 1898 Air Park Road.

Distribution hours are 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a limit of 20 bags per household.

After 8 p.m., Rotary Park remains open for overnight self-service filling. Residents must bring their own bags; staff will not be on-site overnight.

Port Orange

Port Orange’s sandbag site at 4057 Bruner Road is temporarily closed because of the weather. The city said the site will reopen if conditions improve.

Flagler County

To help protect your property from flooding, self-service sandbagging stations with sand available will remain open at the following locations until 7 p.m. tonight.

Please bring your own shovel and sandbags:

• Hidden Trails Community Center, 6108 Mahogany Boulevard, Bunnell (Daytona North)

• Bay Drive Park, 30 Bay Drive, in the Hammock

Seminole County

Oviedo

Oviedo will offer self-service sandbags Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Evans Street Maintenance Yard, 1725 Evans St.

There is a limit of 15 bags per residence. Staff will answer questions and assist residents unable to prepare their own sandbags.

Enter from Evans Street at the entrance closest to Lockwood Boulevard and follow signs to the exit near the maintenance building.

Winter Springs

Winter Springs announced self-service sandbag operations at Central Winds Park, 1000 Central Winds Drive, Thursday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. A later notice said the site was temporarily closed due to weather and would reopen if conditions improved.

When operating, the site offers empty bags and sand to all Seminole County residents while supplies last. There is a limit of 15 sandbags per household.

Residents should bring their own shovels and gloves and be prepared to fill and load their bags. The city recommends bringing a partner because filled bags can weigh about 35 pounds.

Drivers should enter the park from State Road 434 at Central Winds Drive, continue to the roundabout, turn left and proceed straight to the parking area at the rear of the park.

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