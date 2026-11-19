ORLANDO, Fla. — The Salvation Army is preparing 5,500 Thanksgiving meals in Orlando, with a community gathering open to all and thousands of to-go meals planned for people unable to attend.

The annual Eric and Diane Holm Thanksgiving Community Meal will take place Thursday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 440 W. Colonial Drive, inside the Salvation Army’s gymnasium.

Students and faculty from Valencia College’s Culinary Program will prepare the meal. Community partners, including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ South Orlando Stake, will help distribute to-go meals to individuals and families unable to attend in person.

What’s on the Thanksgiving menu

The meal will include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, cookies and pumpkin pie.

Preparations include 1,360 pounds of turkey, 1,632 pounds of mashed potatoes, 1,200 pounds of stuffing and 86 gallons of gravy, according to the Salvation Army.

“Thanksgiving is a special day, and The Salvation Army is determined to remind everyone in our community that they are loved and valued, whatever their present life circumstances may be,” said Maj. Roger Glick, the organization’s area commander.

How to help during the holidays

The Thanksgiving meal is among the Salvation Army’s seasonal programs, which also include Red Kettle fundraising and Angel Tree assistance.

Those interested in volunteering can find opportunities through the Salvation Army’s volunteer website.

More information about local programs is available through the Salvation Army’s Orlando Area Command.

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