ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is adding Epic Universe to its annual pass program, with eligible passholder visits beginning Jan. 4, 2027.

The resort announced that existing eligible passholders will be among the first offered the opportunity to upgrade. Upgrade and renewal opportunities will roll out in phases based on pass type.

The changes also include new names for every pass tier and a transition to digital passes.

Universal has posted instructions for existing passholders preparing for the rollout.

Reservations required for Epic Universe

Passes that include Epic Universe access will require advance reservations to visit that park. Pass members may hold up to two active reservations at a time.

Reservations will be first-come, first-served and subject to applicable blockout dates and limited availability.

Universal cautions that a reservation may be unavailable even when a date is not blocked out, the park has not reached capacity or admission is still available through other ticket options.

Universal is renaming its annual passes

Universal says “Passholders” will become “Pass Members,” with each pass tier receiving a new name:

Premier becomes Platinum

Preferred becomes Gold

Power becomes Silver

Seasonal becomes Bronze

All passes will also transition to digital delivery.

What existing passholders should do now

Universal says passholders preparing to upgrade or renew into a pass with Epic Universe access should first make sure their current pass is activated.

A pass is activated the first time it is used at a Universal Orlando theme park entrance.

Creating a Universal account or linking a pass to an account is optional, but Universal recommends it to help guests manage their passes and receive updates.

After signing in, passholders can select “Link Tickets” on their account dashboard. Those who were signed into their account when purchasing a pass online may already have it linked.

Passholders can confirm the connection by checking the “Upcoming Park Entry Tickets” section of their dashboard. They can also enable emails under “Communication Preferences.”

More upgrade details are coming

Universal says additional details about the rollout are forthcoming, including when eligible passholders will receive their upgrade opportunities.

The announcement does not mean existing passes automatically include Epic Universe. Guests will need a pass that includes access to the park and an advance reservation for their visit.

Epic Universe is also participating in Universal Orlando’s holiday festivities this season, with the resort’s celebration running through Jan. 3, the day before eligible pass member visits begin.

Read Channel 9’s look at Epic Universe’s first year and what Universal says comes next.

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