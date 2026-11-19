ORLANDO, Fla. — Significant flash flooding is affecting Brevard County Thursday, with water entering homes, rescues reported and mandatory evacuations underway in part of Palm Bay Estates.

Brevard County is under a rare Level 4 High Risk for excessive rainfall, the Weather Prediction Center’s highest category. Additional rain could worsen flooding through the afternoon.

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State of emergency in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry signed the paperwork declaring a local state of emergency Thursday night.

Four Brevard Publix stores temporarily closed

Publix lists four Brevard County stores as closed in its 1:30 p.m. Thursday update:

Melbourne Shopping Center, 1411 S. Babcock St., Melbourne

Atlantic Plaza, 1024 Highway A1A, Satellite Beach

Palm Crossings, 145 Palm Bay Road NE, West Melbourne

Windover Square, 2261 W. New Haven Ave., West Melbourne

The stores plan to reopen at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Customers should check Publix’s status page for updated closures and reopening times before traveling.

3 p.m. update as coastal flooding threat increases again for Friday

Future rain totals 3pm Parts of Central Florida’s coast face a Level 4 High Risk for excessive rainfall Friday into Saturday morning, according to Severe Weather Center 9. It is the highest risk category and signals the potential for widespread, significant flash flooding.

Parts of Central Florida’s coast face a Level 4 High Risk for excessive rainfall Friday into Saturday morning, according to Severe Weather Center 9. It is the highest risk category and signals the potential for widespread, significant flash flooding.

Updated FutureTrack projections show an additional 6–10 inches of rain possible along parts of the coast, with some locations potentially exceeding 10 inches.

Those amounts would come on top of the rain that has already flooded homes, closed roads and prompted evacuations Thursday.

The latest projection shows particularly heavy additional rainfall across Brevard County, including Titusville, Rockledge, Cocoa Beach, Melbourne and Palm Bay. Exact amounts will depend on where the heaviest rain bands develop.

Residents should continue preparing despite any temporary break in the rain. Flooding can persist or worsen as runoff moves into rivers, canals and already flooded neighborhoods.

Read Palm Bay Estates evacuation information, check road closures and watch Channel 9’s live coverage.

Thursday afternoon update as southeastern Brevard flood warning continues until 6 p.m.

A flood warning is in effect for southeastern Brevard County until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Little additional heavy rain is forecast through that time, but runoff from earlier downpours and high river and stream levels are prolonging flooding impacts.

Locations listed in the warning include Palm Bay, Melbourne, West Melbourne, Malabar, Indialantic, Melbourne Beach, Grant-Valkaria, Barefoot Bay and Micco.

Residents should remain cautious even as rainfall eases. Never drive through floodwater or around barricades.

Read Palm Bay Estates evacuation instructions and reported road closures and watch Channel 9’s live coverage.

St. Johns River near Cocoa reaches record level and is forecast to rise further

St. Johns River near Cocoa reaches record level Severe Weather Center 9 reports the St. Johns River near Cocoa has reached 18.3 feet, with a rise to 18.6 feet forecast for Friday. Both levels are in major flood stage.

The St. Johns River near Cocoa has reached a record 18.3 feet and is forecast to rise to 18.6 feet Friday, according to Channel 9 Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry.

The river is in major flood stage. High water will prolong extensive flooding in nearby neighborhoods and on roads, even as rainfall intensity decreases.

Terry says the rising river will also increase flooding concerns downstream toward Lake Harney, Sanford, DeLand and Astor into the weekend.

An additional 3–5 inches of rain is possible through early Saturday, potentially adding to the flooding.

Follow Channel 9’s live team coverage and check road closures before traveling.

1 p.m. update as rain eases but significant flooding continues 1 p.m. update as rain eases but significant flooding continues Significant flooding continues in central and southern Brevard County, with water entering homes and evacuations underway in some neighborhoods.

1 p.m. update as rain eases but significant flooding continues

Significant flooding continues in central and southern Brevard County, with water entering homes and evacuations underway in some neighborhoods.

Rainfall intensity is decreasing along the coast, but significant flooding will persist into the afternoon.

As of 1 p.m., flash flood warnings remain in effect for:

Central Brevard County until 2:45 p.m.

Southeastern Brevard County until 1:45 p.m.

Eastern Orange County until 1:15 p.m.

Southeastern Volusia County, including Daytona Beach, until 1:15 p.m.

Brevard County remains under a rare Level 4 High Risk for excessive rainfall for the rest of Thursday. Catastrophic flooding is possible.

A Level 3 risk remains in place for other portions of the coast, eastern Orange and eastern Osceola counties.

Read evacuation instructions for Palm Bay Estates and watch Channel 9’s live team coverage.

Never drive through floodwater or around barricades. Follow instructions from emergency personnel.

A Flash Flood Warning has been extended for central Brevard County until 2:45 pm. A Flash Flood Warning has been extended for central Brevard County until 2:45 pm. This includes Melbourne, Titusville, Rockledge, Cocoa and Viera. Doppler radar estimates between 7 and 11 inches of rain have fallen in this area. An additional 2 inches of rain is possible in the warned area. Significant Flash flooding has been reported in this area, with water rescues and water enters homes. Significant flash flooding remains possible through mid-afternoon. Brevard County remains in a Level 4 High Risk for flash flooding the rest of today.

12:38 p.m. Thursday update as central Brevard warning is extended

A flash flood warning for central Brevard County has been extended until 2:45 p.m., including Melbourne, Titusville, Rockledge, Cocoa and Viera.

Doppler radar estimates 7–11 inches of rain have fallen in the warned area. An additional 2 inches is possible.

Significant flash flooding has been reported, including water entering homes and water rescues. Significant flooding remains possible through mid-afternoon.

Brevard County remains under a Level 4 High Risk for excessive rainfall for the rest of Thursday.

Follow Severe Weather Center 9’s latest forecast and warning updates.

Mandatory evacuations underway in part of Palm Bay Estates

Palm Bay has ordered mandatory evacuations for residents of Palm Bay Estates west of the canal and east of the railroad tracks. Voluntary evacuations apply to the rest of the community.

Police and firefighters are assisting residents by boat. The city said residents will be transported to the Captain’s House, where arrangements will be made to relocate them to a shelter.

Residents in the mandatory evacuation area should follow emergency personnel’s instructions and prepare to leave immediately.

Read the evacuation instructions and Palm Bay’s reported road closures.

Shelter opens at Walter Butler Community Center in Cocoa

Brevard County has opened a shelter at Walter Butler Community Center, 4201 N. Cocoa Blvd., Cocoa, for residents affected by flooding.

Residents going to the shelter should bring their own supplies, including:

Bedding, folding chairs or sleeping bags

Needed medications

Changes of clothing and sturdy shoes

Personal hygiene items

Books, cards, games or other entertainment

Follow evacuation instructions and avoid driving through flooded roads to reach a shelter.

Brevard schools extend closures through Friday

All Brevard Public Schools campuses and district offices will remain closed Friday, Nov. 20, as flooding continues.

Schools and offices will remain closed next week for Thanksgiving break. Students and employees are scheduled to return Monday, Nov. 30.

Read the full Brevard school closure announcement.

Volusia schools also closed Thursday and Friday

Volusia County Schools and district offices are closed Thursday and Friday.

The closure includes Extended Day Enrichment Programs, athletics, extracurricular activities and district events. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday, Nov. 30, following Thanksgiving break.

Read Volusia County Schools’ closure details.

11:30 a.m. update:

The Weather Prediction Center has upgraded Brevard County to a rare Level 4 High Risk for Flash Flooding.

Significant flash flooding continues in central Brevard County and will likely continue through the daytime hours.

Extensive Heavy Rain Threat in Brevard County

A Level 4 threat means widespread flash flooding is expected, with potentially catastrophic flooding possible.

A Level 4 is the highest risk of flooding and is rarely issued.

This is a potentially dangerous situation in Brevard County.

Brevard County has opened a shelter due to flooding.

The shelter is open for residents at Walter Butler Community Center, 4201 N Cocoa Blvd, Cocoa.

Residents going to shelters will need to take their own supplies, including bedding, folding chairs, or sleeping bags; any needed medications; multiple changes of clothing and and sturdy shoes; personal hygiene items; and entertainment items, like games, cards, books or magazines.

10:15 a.m. update:

Flash Flood Warning has been issued for eastern Orange County until 11:15 am.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Central Brevard until 12:45 pm, and for southeastern Brevard until 11:45 am.

READ: Where to get sandbags in Central Florida as heavy rain raises flooding concerns

Edgewater Sandbags

Doppler radar continues to estimate 6 to 10 inches of rain has fallen in central Brevard.

Significant flooding continues in parts of this area.

The band of rain continues to lift into Volusia, and the flooding threat will increase in the next 1-2 hours.

A Level 3 flood risk remains in place for much of the coast, eastern Orange and eastern Osceola counties for the rest of today.

9:05 a.m. update:

Flash Flood Warning continues for central and southeastern Brevard County until 9:45 a.m.

Significant street flooding is now being reported in parts of Port St. John.

Doppler radar estimates 6 to 10 inches of rain have fallen in central Brevard County.

Significant flooding is occurring in parts of this area.

Heavy rainfall continues in southeastern Brevard County, with the flooding threat increasing.

The band of rain is now lifting into southeastern Volusia, and the flooding threat will be increasing in the next 1-2 hours.

A Level 3 flood risk remains in place for much of the coast, eastern Orange and eastern Osceola counties for the rest of today.

8:13 a.m. update:

Flash Flood Warning has been extended for Central Brevard until 9:45 am.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Southeastern Brevard until 9:45 am. This includes Palm Bay.

Doppler radar now estimates 6 to 10 inches of rain has fallen in Central Brevard.

8 a.m. storm update

Significant flooding is likely occurring in parts of this area.

Another strong rain band is pushing in from the Atlantic. Heavy rain and winds of 50-55 mph are possible over the next 30 minutes.

A Level 3 flood risk remains in place for much of the coast, eastern Orange and eastern Osceola counties for the rest of today.

7:55 a.m. update:

The mayor of Titusville has issued a local state of emergency.

7:15 a.m. update:

A new Flash Flood Warning has been issued for southeastern Brevard County until 9:45 am. This includes Palm Bay.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Central Brevard until 7:45 am.

Water has been reported entering homes near Anderson Elementary in Rockledge.

Flooding could become significant in this area through mid-morning.

A significant rain band is currently moving through much of central and southern Brevard County.

A Level 3 flood risk remains in place for much of the coast, eastern Orange and eastern Osceola counties for the rest of today.

Weather radar at 5:55 a.m. Thursday

6:45 a.m. update:

Parts of Brevard County have already received inches of rain Thursday morning.

Sharps, Cocoa, and Cocoa Beach have all received more than 6 inches of rain.

Thursday morning rainfall

6 a.m. update:

The Flash Flood Warning continues for central Brevard County until 7:45 am.

Flooding could become significant in this area over the next 1-2 hours.

Weather radar at 5:55 a.m. Thursday

A significant rain band will rapidly increase flooding concerns in South Patrick, Melbourne and Viera.

A Level 3 flood risk remains in place for much of the coast, eastern Orange and eastern Osceola counties for the rest of today.

Original report:

Rain is expected to persist through Thursday, with the greatest danger for flooding near the coast.

Morning Forecast: Thursday, November 19, 2026 (WFTV)

Across the region, total rainfall is anticipated to reach two to six inches for inland locations, 4 to 8 inches for Metro Orlando and 8 to 14 inches for coastal zones.

Some coastal areas could see rainfall totals exceeding 14 inches.

Friday will bring a continuation of heavy rain and flood risks as a coastal system forms to the southeast.

On Saturday, the storm system is projected to move north, potentially evolving into a subtropical or tropical system.

The storm’s specific path will determine conditions, creating a growing probability of rain and powerful winds.

By Sunday, the system will exit the region, resulting in a return to drier weather.

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