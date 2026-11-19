CENTRAL FLORIDA, Fla. — As Central Florida is continuing to prepare for multiple inches of rain, first responders are warning about a hidden danger on flooded roadways.

Electric vehicles that drive through floodwater can suffer serious battery damage and, in some cases, that damage can lead to fires.

The biggest warning from firefighters is simple for any driver, if you see floodwater covering a road, turn around.

“All the electric vehicles that we have those can get water damaged,” Trooper Migdalisis Garcia, with the Florida Highway Patrol, said.

You may think the biggest risk of driving through floodwater is getting your car stuck. First responders said for electric vehicles, the danger can continue long after you drive away.

“Your vehicles aren’t meant for water,” Battalion Chief Matt Jaynes with Seminole County Fire Rescue, said. “There’s a lot of inherent problems with electric vehicles in water.”

Water intrusion can damage electrical systems and compromise the lithium-ion battery.

Battalion Chief Jaynes said he isn’t an EV expert but knows the signs of an electrical risk.

“From a rescue standpoint, anything that’s controlled electrically, that’s going to fail with water intrusion, especially coastal areas with saltwater intrusion, it makes access for us more difficult and complicated,” Jaynes said.

Firefighters said they’re continuing to train and update their equipment as more electric vehicles hit the road.

First responders as a whole said there is still a lot to learn about safely handling these batteries, including how to tow and store flooded vehicles.

“Most of the time we have issues even towing these types of vehicles because tow trucks, firefighters, sometimes they ignite with whatever mechanism they have,” Garcia said. “They aren’t built for water.”

First responders said anything electric that is submerged in water should be evaluated by an industry specific technician first before turning it back on.

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