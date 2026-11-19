ORLANDO, Fla. — How much rain will fall in your neighborhood? The answer depends largely on how close you live to the coast and where the heaviest rain bands develop over the next several days.

Severe Weather Center 9 forecasts storm totals of 8–12 inches along the coast, with some locations potentially exceeding a foot. Metro Orlando could receive 4–8 inches, while farther inland, totals will generally range from 2–6 inches. Rain and strong winds could continue into Saturday before drier conditions return Sunday.

Follow Channel 9’s latest forecast and weather updates.

How much rain is expected near you?

The latest Severe Weather Center 9 rainfall map shows three broad zones:

Coastal communities: Generally 8–12 inches, with more than 12 inches possible in some locations.

Generally 8–12 inches, with more than 12 inches possible in some locations. Metro Orlando: Generally 4–8 inches.

Generally 4–8 inches. Farther inland: Generally 2–6 inches.

These are forecast amounts, not rainfall already recorded. The boundaries on the map are approximate, and individual neighborhoods could receive more or less depending on where rain bands repeatedly develop.

Heavy Rain Threat Channel 9’s neighborhood rainfall guide provides additional background on the communities at risk. The updated totals above replace the lower ranges in Wednesday morning’s forecast.

Melbourne Beach, Cocoa Beach and Merritt Island face high rainfall potential

Daniel McFarland says communities including Melbourne Beach, Cocoa Beach and Merritt Island could receive another foot of rain before Saturday.

The coastal zone on Channel 9’s rainfall map also includes areas near Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach, Titusville and Melbourne.

Rainfall intensity matters as well as the final total. Several inches falling quickly can create different flooding problems than the same amount spread across several days.

Palm Bay and Viera face added flooding concerns

Palm Bay, Viera and other neighborhoods affected by the heavy rain earlier this month remain especially vulnerable, Daniel McFarland says.

Already saturated ground has less capacity to absorb additional rainfall, allowing water to collect and flooding to develop more quickly.

Read Channel 9’s coverage of Brevard residents seeking assistance after the earlier flooding.

When will Orlando get its heaviest rain?

Heavy rain remains possible Thursday and Friday, with Friday’s threat increasing as a coastal low develops southeast of Central Florida.

Metro Orlando could receive 4–8 inches over the course of the storm. The low will move northward Saturday, and its exact track will determine how much additional rain and wind reaches the area.

Drier conditions are expected Sunday.

Why the rainfall forecast could change

Two areas of low pressure are influencing the rain, and their positions will help determine where the heaviest downpours develop.

Daniel McFarland says forecast models vary considerably, with some projections showing 4–5 inches and others showing more than a foot. Those differences make it difficult to pinpoint an exact total for each neighborhood.

Residents should prepare now and monitor updates rather than assume the lower-end forecast will occur.

See the latest forecast from Severe Weather Center 9.

What flood alerts mean for your neighborhood

Residents should be ready for flood alerts as conditions change. The National Weather Service distinguishes between the following:

Flood watch: Conditions are favorable for flooding. Prepare and monitor updates.

Conditions are favorable for flooding. Prepare and monitor updates. Flood advisory: Flooding could cause inconvenience and potentially dangerous conditions, though it is not expected to reach warning criteria.

Flooding could cause inconvenience and potentially dangerous conditions, though it is not expected to reach warning criteria. Flash flood warning: Flash flooding is occurring or imminent. Take action and move to higher ground if you are in a flood-prone area.

Flood advisory vs flash flood warning A flood advisory signals less severe flooding, while a flash flood warning means dangerous flooding is occurring or imminent and residents should take action. Credit: WFTV

A flash flood emergency is an especially serious designation used for catastrophic, life-threatening flooding. Residents should follow the instructions in any warning issued for their location.

What a flash flood emergency means A flash flood emergency identifies an exceptionally dangerous flooding situation with potentially catastrophic impacts. This explainer does not indicate an active emergency. Credit: WFTV

How to prepare before heavier rain arrives

Charge phones and backup batteries, gather medications and essential supplies, and identify alternate routes around roads that frequently flood.

Never drive through floodwater or around a road closure. Allow extra travel time during heavy rain.

When it is safe, share your neighborhood’s weather photos and videos with Channel 9. Include the location and recording time.

Watch Channel 9 live for updates from Severe Weather Center 9.

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