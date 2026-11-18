BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A bipartisan group in Congress has signed a letter asking President Donald Trump for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance to help Brevard County residents recover from historic rainfall earlier this month.

The requested FEMA funding could help pay for temporary housing, including damages not covered by renters’ insurance.

Meanwhile, some residents are receiving $1,200 worth of Airbnb credits to assist with temporary housing.

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