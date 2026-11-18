9 a.m. Update:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has reported that the roadblock in the area has been cleared.

Man dies after striking concrete pillar on I-4 exit ramp

A deadly crash has blocked the eastbound Interstate 4 exit ramp to Lee Road in Orange County.

The crash happened around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday at mile marker 88, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a man driving a 2003 Ford Ranger was traveling on the exit ramp when the pickup ran off the left side of the road and struck a concrete pillar. Investigators have not determined why the truck left the roadway.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been confirmed.

The exit ramp remains blocked. The crash is under investigation.

Original Story

Fatal crash closes eastbound I-4 exit ramp to Lee Road in Orange County

A fatal crash closed the exit ramp from eastbound I-4 to Lee Road in Orange County.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the crash near mile marker 88 in Winter Park.

According to FDOT, Road Rangers responded to the scene. The traffic advisory was last updated at 3:36 a.m.

Channel 9 will provide details about the individuals involved, the circumstances leading to the crash, and when the ramp is expected to reopen as soon as the information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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