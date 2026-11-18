ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida’s flooding threat will continue Thursday and Friday, with a developing coastal low increasing the potential for heavy rain Friday and unsettled weather into Saturday.

Severe Weather Center 9’s Weather Alert Days continue Thursday and Friday. Coastal communities face the greatest flooding concerns, with some locations potentially receiving more than a foot of rain over the course of the storm.

Follow the latest forecast and community updates below.

Watch Channel 9 live | Latest weather coverage | Find sandbag locations | Share weather photos and videos

Weather timeline The threat for significant rainfall is increasing Friday as an area of low pressure develops southeast of Central Florida. Additional heavy rain will prolong the flooding threat, with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday forecast update as Friday’s heavy rain threat increases

Periods of rain will continue Wednesday evening and overnight, with heavy downpours possible. The coast faces the greatest concern for heavier rainfall and flash flooding overnight. Morning temperatures will fall into the upper 60s.

More rounds of rain are likely Thursday, with some heavy enough to cause flooding. Coastal communities remain most vulnerable. High temperatures will reach the mid-70s.

The threat for significant rainfall is increasing Friday as an area of low pressure develops southeast of Central Florida. Additional heavy rain will prolong the flooding threat, with highs in the upper 70s.

Read the latest forecast and morning updates.

Updated rainfall totals for Orlando, the coast and inland communities

Severe Weather Center 9’s updated forecast calls for the following storm totals:

Metro Orlando: Generally 4–8 inches.

Generally 4–8 inches. Coastal communities: Generally 8–12 inches, with more than 12 inches possible in some locations.

Generally 8–12 inches, with more than 12 inches possible in some locations. Farther inland: Generally 2–6 inches.

These are projected totals for the storm, rather than amounts already measured or a forecast for a single day. Actual amounts will depend on where the heaviest rain bands develop and how long they remain over the same communities.

Heavy Rain Threat Channel 9’s neighborhood rainfall guide provides additional background on the communities at risk. The updated totals above replace the lower ranges in Wednesday morning’s forecast.

Channel 9’s neighborhood rainfall guide provides additional background on the communities at risk. The updated totals above replace the lower ranges in Wednesday morning’s forecast. WFTV

Coastal low could bring rain and strong winds Saturday

The developing coastal low will move northward Saturday. Its exact track will be critical to determining how much rain and wind Central Florida experiences.

Some rain and strong winds are increasingly likely Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s. Residents with outdoor plans should continue checking forecast updates.

The weather system is expected to move away Sunday, allowing drier conditions to return.

Read the latest on the request for FEMA assistance.

Watch our reporting on Brevard flood victims awaiting a FEMA decision.

Wednesday morning report on Edgewater’s flood preparations

Edgewater crews and volunteers had filled nearly 6,000 sandbags as of Tuesday evening while public works employees worked to lower water levels ahead of more rain.

Preparations have focused on areas with previous flooding problems, including Duck Lake near 17th Street and Lime Tree Drive. The city has also added three water pumps within the past year.

Read Chloe Morrissey’s report on Edgewater’s preparations. WFTV

Edgewater prepares for heavy rain as crews fill nearly 6,000 sandbags Action-focused: Edgewater crews pump down water, fill nearly 6,000 sandbags ahead of heavy rain - Watch here! (WFTV)

Where to find sandbags

Communities across Central Florida have announced sandbag distributions. Hours, supply limits and residency requirements vary, and some locations require residents to bring a shovel and fill their own bags.

Check Channel 9’s sandbag guide for locations, hours and requirements.

Additional local coverage includes:

Check the dates and operating hours before leaving home.

Looking ahead through Friday

The flooding threat continues Thursday and Friday, particularly near the coast.

Severe Weather Center 9 expects the pattern to begin changing as a coastal low moves northward this weekend, allowing the heavy-rain threat to ease.

Read David Heckard’s outlook for the rest of the week.

What drivers should know

Wet roads can become dangerous before flooding develops.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers told Channel 9 that wet weather increases the risk of single-vehicle crashes when drivers lose control or hydroplane. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

If your vehicle begins hydroplaning, ease off the gas and avoid sudden braking or steering movements.

Read Sam Martello’s report on wet-weather driving risks.

Never drive around barricades or through a flooded roadway.

Rain Totals Rain Totals

What to do if water enters your home

Action 9 is examining what homeowners should know about flood coverage and documenting damage.

Before discarding damaged belongings or beginning repairs, photograph the damage when it is safe to do so. Keep receipts for cleanup and other expenses, and contact your insurer about your policy’s coverage and claim requirements.

Read Jeff Deal’s Action 9 report on flood insurance and what to do after flooding.

Prepare before conditions worsen

Charge phones and backup batteries, gather medications and essential supplies, and identify an alternate route if your usual roads flood.

Check on relatives or neighbors who may need help preparing, and include pets in your plans.

Read Channel 9’s preparation guide for this week’s heavy rain.

Share conditions in your neighborhood

When it is safe, send Channel 9 your weather photos and videos.

Include the location, when the images were recorded and a brief description. Stay away from floodwater, downed power lines and damaged buildings.

Channel 9’s weather team, reporters and photographers will continue tracking the forecast, local conditions and resources for residents.

Watch Channel 9 live and download our free news and weather apps.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group