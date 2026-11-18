EDGEWATER, Fla. — With heavy rain expected this week, crews and volunteers in Edgewater have been working around the clock to fill sandbags and lower water levels in areas that have flooded in the past.

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As of Tuesday evening, the city had filled nearly 6,000 sandbags, according to city officials.

“I’ve been here since 7:30 this morning and it’s been nonstop,” said Jeremy Tedeschi with Edgewater Parks and Recreation.

Residents can pick up sand and fill their own sandbags at two locations: Rotary Park and the Public Works Operations Facility.

Both locations will remain open even after staff leaves at 8 p.m. Residents who come after that time must bring their own bags. The city is limiting residents to 20 bags per household.

The city is also delivering sandbags directly to elderly and disabled residents who may have difficulty picking them up themselves.

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While residents prepare to protect their homes, public works crews are working to manage water levels before the rain arrives. Edgewater has installed three additional water pumps within the last year.

“Now that we’ve got the pump and can manage it, we can start early, days early, and we can lower the level six inches, eight inches, a foot before the event hits,” Mihal said.

Crews are focusing on areas that have experienced flooding in the past, including Duck Lake near 17th Street and the area along Lime Tree Drive.

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“We need to manually do it,” Mihal said, explaining why crews use pumps to move water out of the area.

The city also has funding in place for a longer-term outflow project at Duck Lake, with work underway.

Vice Mayor Charlotte Hope Gillis said the city believes its newer flood-management measures are making a difference.

“There’s a lot of things that have been implemented that are new that we believe are working and helping,” Gillis said.

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