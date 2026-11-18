COCOA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Cocoa Beach is asking residents, businesses and visitors to voluntarily reduce water usage to ease strain on the municipal sanitary sewer system.

The voluntary request comes as rain moves through the area, with more significant rainfall possible.

According to the city’s Water Reclamation Department, reducing indoor water consumption helps wastewater facilities operate efficiently during periods of heavy downpours.

Department officials said taking these cooperative steps reduces the potential for sanitary sewer overflows throughout the local community.

The department specifically asked people to avoid running dishwashers when possible, shorten showers and reduce any nonessential water use.

Officials also recommended postponing activities that require large amounts of water until local weather conditions improve.

The Water Reclamation Department highlighted household chores as an immediate area where residents can assist the sewer infrastructure.

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