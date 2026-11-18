BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A bipartisan group of 27 congressmen is asking President Donald Trump to approve Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance for Brevard County following historic rain earlier this month.

The push comes as 90 residents at the Windover Palms apartments in Melbourne were given 48 hours to vacate their homes due to severe flood damage.

The requested major disaster declaration, submitted by the governor, could unlock federal individual assistance for affected community members.

If approved, the federal aid could pay for temporary housing and cover property damages not covered by renters’ insurance.

Displaced residents at Windover Palms have filled the complex grounds with moving pods as they work to clear out their belongings. Tenants have until Friday, Nov. 20, to completely clear their units, leaving many searching for where to move next.

Sonia Beahm, a 64-year-old disabled resident at Windover Palms, described the emotional toll of having to start over from scratch while preparing to vacate her apartment.

“I’m a strong woman. But this broke me,” Beahm said. “I just have to grit it and do it.”

Beahm urged prompt action from federal disaster officials, noting that time is running out before her deadline.

She said that without federal assistance, she faces homelessness.

“FEMA is going to have to get off their butts and come out here and take care of us,” Beahm said. “All I can do is pray and wait.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos is among the group of local elected leaders advocating for the White House to approve the disaster declaration. Haridopolos said he communicated directly with the administration regarding recovery efforts. “I’ve spoken to the President as recently as last Friday about this,” Haridopolos said. “He is well aware of it. But we want to get it right.”

David Heckard, a certified meteorologist for WFTV who previously worked in FEMA’s disaster assistance program, explained the administrative steps involved in reviewing a federal request.

Heckard noted that federal intervention requires proving state resources are fully depleted. “A FEMA federal declaration isn’t really requested until the state’s resources are exhausted,” Heckard said. Heckard explained that assessing whether a state has surpassed its disaster management capacity can entail extensive review.

“Sometimes this can take quite a bit of time for a variety of reasons,” Heckard said. “It can be simple things like... Did they actually meet the threshold for the state can no longer support the disaster. It can also be do additional counties need to be added or subtracted from a potential disaster declaration.”

Heckard emphasized that ultimate authority for approving federal disaster relief lies with the executive branch.

“A lot going on behind the scenes, but at the end of the day, the decision made by the White House and the President,” Heckard said.

While awaiting a federal decision, Heckard advises impacted residents to keep all receipts for possible reimbursement. Residents should also review their insurance policies to determine coverage, while keeping in mind that FEMA aid is designed to assist in recovery rather than make individuals whole.

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