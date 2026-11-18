VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Community members will elect two people to represent low-income residents in east Volusia during a public meeting Dec. 2.

Volusia County Community Assistance will host the meeting at 5 p.m. at John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach.

The elected representatives will serve on the county’s Human Services Advisory Board. Two alternates may also be elected if enough people express interest, according to the county.

What the board does

The advisory board helps guide the Volusia County Council in developing goals and objectives for the Community Services Block Grant program, identifying community needs and evaluating the program’s effectiveness.

The meeting will include an overview of human services and the responsibilities of advisory board members before the election.

The county said the elections are required under grant regulations.

Accessibility assistance

Anyone needing communication assistance or a modification to county policies to participate should contact ADA Title II coordinator Jim Corbett at 386-248-1760 at least two business days before the meeting.

More information is available on the county’s accessibility page.

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