VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A flood watch remains in effect across Volusia County, with three to six inches of additional rain forecast through Friday evening and the greatest flooding risk in southern communities.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne said isolated areas could receive eight to 12 inches, though lower totals are more likely.

The rain will fall on already saturated ground, increasing the risk of flooding.

Related--> Where to get sandbags in Central Florida as heavy rain raises flooding concerns

Parts of the region received two to three inches overnight. As of Wednesday morning, county officials reported no water entering homes or other structures and no road closures, but warned that additional rain could worsen conditions.

Edgewater, Oak Hill and southern New Smyrna Beach face the greatest potential impacts in Volusia County. Brevard County also could see flooding, though forecasters remain uncertain where the heaviest rain will fall.

Soil saturation in southern Volusia is estimated at 75% to 85%, limiting the ground’s ability to absorb more rain. Heavy downpours could quickly flood roads and low-lying properties.

LATEST--> Live updates: Central Florida faces heavy rain and flooding threat

Officials urged residents to clear leaves and debris from drainage paths and consider sandbags or other barriers to protect vulnerable areas. Volusia County and local municipalities have opened sandbag distribution sites.

Drivers should avoid flooded roads, where water depth and pavement conditions may be difficult to judge. Standing water also increases the risk of hydroplaning.

County officials are also monitoring the St. Johns River, which remains elevated after heavy rainfall across Central Florida earlier this month. Near Geneva, the river above Lake Harney is at moderate flood stage and could approach or exceed major flood stage over the weekend.

Related--> Volusia County warns residents near St. Johns River to prepare for flooding

Residents near Lake Harney, including those in Lake Harney Woods, should monitor river levels and take precautions. Other monitored stretches near Astor, DeLand and Sanford are forecast to remain at minor or moderate flood stages. At Astor, the river could reach moderate flood stage Thursday or Friday and rise further over the weekend.

Because the St. Johns flows north, rainfall farther south can eventually raise water levels downstream in Volusia County. River flooding could persist for weeks, depending on rainfall across the watershed and conditions near the river’s mouth.

Read--> Edgewater fills nearly 6,000 sandbags, lowers lake levels as flooding threatens

County emergency personnel will monitor conditions into next month and coordinate with the weather service and regional partners. Residents can follow updates through the Volusia Emergency Management mobile app.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group