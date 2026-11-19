BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Water that was in the street Wednesday morning had climbed halfway up one woman’s driveway by the evening, leaving her with a difficult decision: leave before it gets any worse.

Residents along Mathew Street and Genevieve were watching floodwaters spread through their neighborhood as water covered portions of the roads and yards.

In some areas, the water was already calf-deep. Other spots dipped lower, making it difficult to tell just how deep the water was, particularly after dark.

Kate Brower said she watched the water rise significantly throughout the day and decided she wasn’t willing to risk staying.

“I’m going to leave and get an Airbnb. I’m pregnant, I have two dogs, and I’m not going to come home to be flooded anymore,” Brower said.

Across the street, Samuel and Michelle Martinez were also watching water surround their property.

“It’s coming from the back and the front at this point. We have water halfway up our backyard, and you can see the front as well,” Michelle said.

The couple began moving their vehicles out of the driveway, hoping to get them to higher ground before the water rose any further.

Brevard County’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated to Level 2 as crews and emergency personnel prepare for continued flooding.

The response includes Public Works, the Sheriff’s Office, Fire Rescue, utility services, the Red Cross, Parks and Recreation, the National Guard and rescue teams.

Don Walker, the EOC’s communications director, said people should pay close attention to water levels around their homes and have an evacuation plan ready before conditions worsen.

“If you see the water rising in your street, you see the water rising around your home, have an evacuation plan already in place,” Brevard County Emergency Operations Center communications director Don Walker said.

Officials stress that people should not wait until water reaches their homes to figure out where they will go or how they will get there.

They also warn against driving or walking through floodwaters. Even when water appears shallow, the depth can be deceptive, and dangerous conditions may be hidden beneath the surface.

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