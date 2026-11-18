BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Public Schools have announced they will close all school campuses and district offices Thursday, Nov. 19, due to a weather system impacting Brevard County.

In a safety advisory, the district said, “Brevard Public Schools urges families and community members to use caution, prioritize safety, and avoid flooded roadways.”

District officials will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates as additional information becomes available.

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