VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County officials announced in a press release that all schools and district offices will close tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 20, due to severe weather.

Volusia County Emergency Management advised the shutdown, warning that “weather conditions are changing as heavy rain and flooding continue across the county.” District officials noted that “the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families remain our top priority,” urging people to stay off flooded roads.

The cancellation includes Extended Day Enrichment Programs, athletics, extracurricular activities, and all district events. Activities scheduled during the closure will be rescheduled after Thanksgiving break.

Classrooms are scheduled to reopen on Monday, Nov. 30.

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