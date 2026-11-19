ORLANDO, Fla. — Heavy rain is hitting the coast late tonight, bringing the potential for more flooding, especially in Brevard County overnight and into Thursday morning.

Brevard County received between 6 and 10 inches of rain Wednesday, with the highest totals near Rockledge and Merritt Island.

Palm Bay and Melbourne could receive another 3 to 5 inches overnight.

The St. Johns River at Cocoa has crested at a record 17.6 feet, pushing more water north through the river basin.

The process will be slow, but flooding already affecting areas of West Cocoa near the river is expected to worsen.

Volusia County received between 5 and 7 inches of rain Wednesday from Ponce Inlet to Daytona Beach. Another 2 to 4 inches is expected Thursday, which could put additional pressure on flood-prone areas.

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