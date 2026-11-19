OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Osceola County are shut down Thursday morning following multiple crashes near Kissimmee, including one collision involving a law enforcement patrol car.

The crashes took place under U.S. 192 at mile marker 64.

According to Florida Highway Patrol records, dispatchers received initial reports of a roadblock at 1:41 a.m. and dispatched units at 1:46 a.m., followed by a separate report of the patrol car crash at 1:51 a.m.

Traffic monitoring service FL511 classified the shutdown as a major Central Florida incident requiring interagency coordination, with all westbound lanes confirmed closed following an update at 3:18 a.m.

Westbound drivers are being diverted off the interstate onto U.S. 192.

Officials have recommended State Road 417 as an alternate travel route for motorists navigating around the closure.

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