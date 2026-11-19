CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Flooding closed East Colonial Drive in both directions between Sable Palm Drive and Fort Christmas Road Thursday, disrupting a major route between Orlando and Brevard County.

The Florida Highway Patrol listed the road as closed due to water and advised drivers to seek an alternate route.

An FL511 notice updated at 12:15 p.m. specifically reported all eastbound lanes of State Road 50 closed. The incident was listed as beginning at 12:09 p.m.

Follow Channel 9’s live coverage of Central Florida flooding, evacuations and closures.

Alternate route to Brevard County

Drivers traveling from Orlando toward Brevard County should take State Road 417 to State Road 528, the Beachline Expressway.

Access to the Beachline from eastbound State Road 520 was also reported blocked, limiting options for drivers approaching that interchange.

Check conditions before traveling

Drivers should monitor FL511 for updated closures and traffic conditions. A reopening time was not provided.

Never drive around barricades or attempt to cross flooded roads.

Watch Channel 9 live for continuing weather and traffic coverage.

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