PALM BAY, Fla. — The city of Palm Bay is conducting mandatory evacuations Thursday for residents of Palm Bay Estates west of the canal and east of the railroad tracks because of flooding concerns.

Voluntary evacuations are in effect for all remaining areas of Palm Bay Estates, according to the city’s announcement on Facebook.

Palm Bay Police and Palm Bay Fire Rescue are on site with boats to assist residents in the mandatory evacuation area.

Follow Channel 9’s live updates on Central Florida flooding and the latest forecast.

Residents will be taken by boat to relocation point

The city said residents will be transported by boat to the Captain’s House, where arrangements will be made to relocate them to a shelter.

Residents in the mandatory evacuation area should follow instructions from emergency personnel and prepare to evacuate immediately.

Those in the voluntary evacuation area are strongly encouraged to relocate to a safe location.

Officials urged residents to avoid flooded roads and not attempt to walk or drive through floodwater.

Palm Bay reports road closures across the city

In a separate update issued at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, the city listed the following reported road closures:

Port Malabar Road at Vance/Apollo Circle

Briar Creek

Indian River Drive at Palm Bay Estates

881 Knecht Road

Daytona Drive at Bianca Drive

Main Street at Hudson Avenue

Abbot Avenue west of Badger Drive

Bianca Drive at Hampton

Port Malabar Road at Daytona Drive

Port Malabar Boulevard at U.S. 1

Forrest Knoll at Freel

Hagdon at San Filippo Drive

Cogan Drive at Palo Alto

Paramount at San Diego

Americana Boulevard at Altamira

Di Lido at Americana

Emerson Drive at August

Evergreen at Burlington

Fallon at Ladner

Cimarron at Knecht, where a lift station pump failure was reported

The city said conditions can change quickly and additional closures may be necessary. Drivers should not go around barricades or attempt to cross flooded roads.

Check the city’s Facebook page for updated evacuation notices and road conditions.

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