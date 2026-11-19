PALM BAY, Fla. — The city of Palm Bay is conducting mandatory evacuations Thursday for residents of Palm Bay Estates west of the canal and east of the railroad tracks because of flooding concerns.
Voluntary evacuations are in effect for all remaining areas of Palm Bay Estates, according to the city’s announcement on Facebook.
Palm Bay Police and Palm Bay Fire Rescue are on site with boats to assist residents in the mandatory evacuation area.
Follow Channel 9’s live updates on Central Florida flooding and the latest forecast.
Residents will be taken by boat to relocation point
The city said residents will be transported by boat to the Captain’s House, where arrangements will be made to relocate them to a shelter.
Residents in the mandatory evacuation area should follow instructions from emergency personnel and prepare to evacuate immediately.
Those in the voluntary evacuation area are strongly encouraged to relocate to a safe location.
Officials urged residents to avoid flooded roads and not attempt to walk or drive through floodwater.
Palm Bay reports road closures across the city
In a separate update issued at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, the city listed the following reported road closures:
- Port Malabar Road at Vance/Apollo Circle
- Briar Creek
- Indian River Drive at Palm Bay Estates
- 881 Knecht Road
- Daytona Drive at Bianca Drive
- Main Street at Hudson Avenue
- Abbot Avenue west of Badger Drive
- Bianca Drive at Hampton
- Port Malabar Road at Daytona Drive
- Port Malabar Boulevard at U.S. 1
- Forrest Knoll at Freel
- Hagdon at San Filippo Drive
- Cogan Drive at Palo Alto
- Paramount at San Diego
- Americana Boulevard at Altamira
- Di Lido at Americana
- Emerson Drive at August
- Evergreen at Burlington
- Fallon at Ladner
- Cimarron at Knecht, where a lift station pump failure was reported
The city said conditions can change quickly and additional closures may be necessary. Drivers should not go around barricades or attempt to cross flooded roads.
Check the city’s Facebook page for updated evacuation notices and road conditions.
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