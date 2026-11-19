ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A pickup truck crashed into the entrance of a St. Cloud 7-Eleven Thursday morning, damaging the doors, according to a witness who shared a photo with Channel 9.

The witness said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at 4500 13th St. and the driver was taken to a hospital.

The submitted photo shows a pickup outside the entrance, police officers and firefighters at the scene, and yellow tape surrounding the area.

The cause of the crash and the driver’s condition were not immediately available.

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