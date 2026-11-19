BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — State emergency agencies are deploying personnel and specialized equipment across Florida as heavy rainfall impacts communities throughout the state.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is coordinating the active response.

The agency reported mobilizing hundreds of Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard personnel, more than 200 highway patrol troopers and 235 Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers, alongside 50 high-water vehicles and 60 pumps.

Additionally, 750 Florida Department of Transportation crews are supporting response efforts in affected communities.

The Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has also readied 28 ATVs and UTVs, 26 shallow-draft boats, 17 airboats, eight swamp buggies and a Fat Truck.

State officials have pre-staged more than 6,000 feet of flood control devices and placed shelters on standby.

Emergency personnel also positioned additional resources, including generators and vacuum trucks, for rapid deployment as needed.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said response efforts remain underway. “Florida will continue deploying resources and working alongside local partners to protect residents and respond to the needs of impacted communities,” the agency said.

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