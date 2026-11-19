OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A 34-year-old man faces 25 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material following an investigation prompted by a report from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit served a residential search warrant Nov. 17 at a home in Osceola Mobile Village.

Investigators identified the suspect as Joel Alvarez and said evidence obtained during the investigation led to his arrest.

Alvarez was charged with 25 counts of possession of a photo or video of a sexual performance by a child and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was booked into the Osceola County Jail without bond, the agency said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the case or similar incidents is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 407-348-2222.

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