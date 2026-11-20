ORLANDO, Fla. — Emergency shelters have opened in Cocoa and Melbourne for residents seeking refuge from rising water after heavy rainfall flooded parts of Brevard County.

The facilities are providing places for displaced residents to stay as emergency crews respond to flooding, road closures and other storm-related disruptions.

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Where shelters are open

In Cocoa, county officials opened the Walter Butler Community Center at 4201 N. Cocoa Blvd. for the general population, people with special medical needs and families with pets.

In Melbourne, the American Red Cross of North and Central Florida established a shelter at the Joseph N. Davis Community Center, 2547 Bruce D. Buggs St.

“Red Cross volunteers are working with Brevard County Emergency Management and local partners to provide a safe place for residents in need,” the organization said.

Residents seeking shelter assistance can call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Those needing community information can call 211.

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What to bring

Brevard County officials advised residents heading to shelters to bring essential personal supplies, including:

Bedding, folding chairs or sleeping bags.

Necessary medications.

Multiple changes of clothing and sturdy shoes.

Personal hygiene items.

Games, cards, books, or other forms of entertainment.

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Melbourne mobilizes emergency crews

Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey announced Thursday morning that the city was mobilizing personnel to address flooding and related hazards.

“A unified command center will be activated at 10:00 a.m. with staff from police, fire, public works to address responses, road closures, flooding and signal malfunctions,” Alfrey said.

Flooding also disrupted garbage collection.

“Garbage pickup is suspended due to flooding and closed landfills,” Alfrey said.

Additional assistance planned Friday

Multi-Agency Resource Centers operated by the Florida Division of Emergency Management are scheduled to open Friday, Nov. 20, to assist affected residents.

Residents can check FloridaDisaster.org for center locations and operating hours.

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