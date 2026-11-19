BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Four Publix stores in Brevard County are temporarily closed amid heavy rain and flooding, according to the company’s store status page.

An update posted at 1:30 p.m. Thursday lists the affected locations and says they plan to reopen at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

Check Publix’s store status page for updated closures and reopening information.

Which Brevard Publix stores are closed?

The following locations are listed as closed:

Melbourne Shopping Center, 1411 S. Babcock St., Melbourne

Atlantic Plaza, 1024 Highway A1A, Satellite Beach

Palm Crossings, 145 Palm Bay Road NE, West Melbourne

Windover Square, 2261 W. New Haven Ave., West Melbourne

The company’s update also lists a closure in Hollywood and says all other locations are operating normal business hours.

Check store and road conditions before traveling

Responding to Channel 9’s inquiry, Publix media relations manager Lindsey Willis directed customers to the status page for the latest information on closures, reopenings and adjusted hours.

Customers should check for updates before leaving home and avoid flooded roads.

Follow Channel 9’s live coverage of flooding, evacuations and closures across Central Florida and check FL511 for traffic conditions.

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