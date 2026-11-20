ST.CLOUD, Fla. — According to the St. Cloud Police Department, a local pastor and his wife were arrested Thursday following an investigation into the alleged repeated sexual battery of a child.

Police said Michael Chandler, 41, pastor at Grace Pointe Church in St. Cloud, is charged with sexual battery by a custodian on a victim between 12 and 18 years old.

His wife, Melanie Chandler, 43, is charged with child neglect without great bodily harm. Investigators said she was aware of the alleged abuse and failed to protect the victim.

The investigation began after St. Cloud Police received information Sunday alleging Michael Chandler had sexually battered the victim multiple times.

The couple’s children are now in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Police said the investigation remains active and additional charges are possible. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 407-891-6700.

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