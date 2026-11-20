ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is monitoring the threat of flash floods in communities around Central Florida on Friday.

The St. Johns River is forecast to reach new records near Cocoa and at Lake Harney, with Lake Monroe expected to reach major flood stage Tuesday.

Heavy rain has moved out of Central Florida, but rising water along the St. Johns River will keep flooding concerns in place through the weekend and into next week.

All flash flood warnings have been discontinued. Significant flooding continues in some communities, and residents should avoid flooded roads even where rain has stopped.

Watch live team coverage on Channel 9 and MagicTV 27.

6 p.m. update

The last of the heavy rain has exited Flagler County and moved toward North Florida and Jacksonville, according to Severe Weather Center 9.

River flooding is now the primary concern as the St. Johns continues to rise following the historic rainfall.

Flood warnings remain in effect for northeastern Volusia County, including Daytona Beach, southeastern Volusia County until 6:15 p.m., and central and northern Brevard County until 6:30 p.m.

Water levels in the Daytona Beach area are expected to slowly recede over the next several hours.

Record river levels forecast near Cocoa and Lake Harney

Severe Weather Center 9’s latest river forecasts show flooding concerns extending beyond the end of the heavy rain:

St. Johns River near Cocoa: At 18.7 feet, already above the previous record of 17.6 feet. The river is forecast to reach 18.8 feet Saturday morning.

Lake Harney: At 11.4 feet, in major flood stage. A record level of 13 feet is forecast Sunday afternoon, exceeding the previous record of 12.7 feet.

Lake Monroe at Sanford: At 6.7 feet, with parks and docks flooded. The lake is forecast to crest at 8 feet Tuesday afternoon, reaching major flood stage but remaining below its previous record of 9 feet.

Flooding concerns also extend along the river near Geneva, DeLand and Astor.

Rockledge urges residents to prepare to leave

Rockledge officials are urging residents in flood-threatened areas to prepare to leave before rising water makes roads impassable.

Police are going door to door in areas of concern. Crews are also conducting water rescues near Huntington Lane, Cogswell Street north of Barton Boulevard and surrounding streets.

Residents anywhere in Rockledge who need flood rescue or evacuation assistance should call 321-690-3988. For immediate, life-threatening emergencies, call 911.

A pet-friendly flood shelter is available at Walter Butler Community Center, 4201 N. Cocoa Blvd., Cocoa. Residents can dial 211 for help connecting with resources.

Major roads affected by flooding

Volusia County officials urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel Friday as flooding closed portions of U.S. 92, LPGA Boulevard, Dunlawton Avenue, Spruce Creek Road and Maytown Road.

Beach Street was also reported closed from approximately Vista Della Toscana south toward the entrance to Tomoka State Park.

Other afternoon reports included:

State Road 520: Single-lane closures on both sides of the St. Johns River bridge. The road remained open at the time of the 3:18 p.m. report.

State Road 46 near Lake Harney: Portions flooded and closed, according to a report relayed by Severe Weather Center 9.

State Road 50 near Christmas: Portions near the St. Johns River flooded and closed.

Check FL511 for current traffic conditions or view Volusia County’s road closure map.

Corbin Park electrical hazard resolved

New Smyrna Beach Utilities has resolved the electrical hazard that prompted an earlier stay-inside notice for the Corbin Park neighborhood.

City officials said the area is now safe from the previously reported downed power lines and submerged electrical equipment. Residents should continue avoiding floodwater.

Rainfall totals top 2 feet in Cocoa Beach

Severe Weather Center 9 shared the following accumulated rainfall totals:

Cocoa Beach 24.26 inches Allandale 22.95 inches Titusville 22.49 inches Merritt Island 22.00 inches Port St. John 20.45 inches Rockledge 18.61 inches Canaveral Acres 17.37 inches Daytona International Airport 15.82 inches Port Orange 14.73 inches Wilbur-by-the-Sea 13.77 inches Ponce Inlet 13.45 inches Edgewater 12.79 inches

These are accumulated totals shared in the latest weather graphics, rather than Friday-only rainfall amounts.

Earlier Friday updates

The following entries describe conditions and warnings at the times listed.

12:48 p.m. update:

A Flash Flood Warning has been extended for eastern Flagler County until 3:30 pm.

This includes Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell.

Doppler radar estimates that between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in this area.

An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is ongoing and is expected in this area.

Flagler County is now in a Level 4 High Risk for flash flooding today.

Flash Flood Warning in Volusia County

A Flash Flood Warning has also been extended for northeastern Volusia County until 2:30 pm.

This includes Daytona Beach, Port Orange and Ormond Beach.

Doppler radar estimates that between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen in this area.

An additional 2 inches of rain is possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is ongoing, with water rescues underway in the Midtown section of Daytona Beach.

Significant flash flooding remains likely.

Volusia County remains in a Level 4 High Risk for flash flooding today.

10:17 a.m. update:

A Flash Flood Warning has been extended for northeastern Volusia County until 12:30 p.m.

This includes Daytona Beach, Port Orange and Ormond Beach.

Doppler radar estimates that between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen in this area.

Flash Flood Warning in Volusia County

An additional 2 to 3 inches of rain is possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is ongoing and is expected in this area. Significant flash flooding is possible.

Volusia County remains in a Level 4 High Risk for flash flooding today.

8:45 a.m. update:

The National Weather Service in Melbourne issued a flash flood warning Friday morning for parts of east central Florida, including northern Brevard County, northeastern Seminole County and southeastern Volusia County.

The warning is scheduled to remain in effect until 12:30 p.m., after Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the region.

Between 2 and 3 inches of rain had already fallen by 8:30 a.m., and the weather service reported that an additional 2 to 4 inches of rainfall is possible.

According to the weather service, flash flooding is ongoing or expected to develop shortly.

The deluge threatens to flood small creeks and streams, urban neighborhoods, highways, streets and underpasses, along with other low-lying spots and areas with poor drainage.

Locations expected to experience flash flooding include Port Orange, New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater, Oak Hill, Bethune Beach, Apollo Beach and Ponce Inlet.

The weather service listed additional affected areas including Maytown, Glencoe, Farmton, Turtle Mound, Lake Ashby, Eldora, Shiloh, Samsula-Spruce Creek and New Smyrna Beach Airport.

Original report:

Northern Brevard County residents are waking up under another flash flood warning early this morning as persistent heavy rain continues to soak the area.

The National Weather Service has a flash flood warning in effect until 6 a.m. for northern Brevard County.

Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain has already fallen, with an additional 1 to 2 inches expected through 6 a.m.

Forecasters say the region remains at a Level 4 risk for heavy rain, meaning additional pockets of intense rainfall are likely throughout the day.

That elevates the threat of localized flooding, especially in low-lying areas, near canals, and along roadways prone to rapid water accumulation.

Residents are urged to avoid driving through standing water, monitor rising levels in drainage areas, and stay tuned to local updates as conditions evolve.

More heavy rain could bring further impacts later Friday.

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