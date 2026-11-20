ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida communities are dealing with widespread flooding after days of heavy rain pushed water into neighborhoods, covered roads and forced some families from their homes.

Channel 9 crews have been across the region, showing the flooding and how communities are responding as water continues to rise in some areas.

Palm Bay

In Brevard County, flooding has affected communities already recovering from historic rainfall earlier this month.

In Palm Bay, families still recovering from recent flash flooding are now facing another flood threat.

The latest flooding comes just weeks after historic rainfall washed out Port Malabar Road. Earlier this week, the city held a ribbon-cutting to mark the road’s reopening.

New flooding hits Palm Bay weeks after historic rain washed out Port Malabar Road

St. Johns River flooding forces residents from homes

West of Cocoa, the St. Johns River exceeded flood stage, forcing some residents in Catalina Village to leave their homes as water continued to rise.

The St. Johns River near the neighborhood rose to a record level, adding to flooding in an area that had already been dealing with elevated water for weeks.

Floodwaters force Catalina Village residents from their homes

Flooding hits Rockledge

In Rockledge, Channel 9 showed flooded streets in Silver Pines Estates near Matthew Drive & Noreen Blvd.

Some streets remained underwater as severe weather continued to affect Brevard County.

Homes underwater, residents and animals rescued as flooding worsens

Animals rescued from flooded Cocoa equestrian center

Flooding also forced an emergency evacuation at a Cocoa equestrian center, where owners said there was no dry land left for the animals.

The property had flooded during Hurricane Irma, but the owners said they had never seen conditions like this. The area was already dealing with standing water before this week’s rain caused water to rise quickly.

The owners turned to social media for help finding trailers and trucks to evacuate 25 horses, including hospice cases, special-needs horses and rescues.

Dozens of people responded and helped move the horses to safety, along with chickens, ducks and a pig.

'We have no dry land’: 25 horses evacuated from flooded Cocoa equestrian center

Edgewater declares local state of emergency

In Edgewater, the mayor declared a local state of emergency after flooding reached homes in the Florida Shores neighborhood.

Channel 9 crews showed multiple streets underwater as residents dealt with another round of flooding.

The community has experienced significant flooding before. During Hurricane Ian in 2022, Edgewater received more than 20 inches of rain in less than 24 hours, flooding about 1,200 homes.

Edgewater mayor declares local state of emergency as homes flood

Flooding forces people from Daytona Beach apartments

In Daytona Beach, flooding forced residents from the Palm Cove Apartments on Nova Road.

Channel 9 crews showed standing water surrounding the complex as residents were forced to leave.

Residents forced out as floodwaters surround Daytona Beach apartments

Floodwaters also reached Turie T. Small Elementary School in Daytona Beach.

Schools in Brevard and Volusia counties will be closed, impacting about 130,000 students. The districts have not yet provided details about potential damage to campuses.

Brevard, Volusia schools closed Friday as flooding impacts campuses

Geneva residents urged to evacuate

Near Lake Harney in Geneva, emergency officials urged some residents to evacuate as flooding continued.

Channel 9 crews have been monitoring rising water in the area as communities near the St. Johns River face worsening conditions.

Some Geneva residents urged to evacuate as water rises near Lake Harney

Flooding continues across Central Florida

The flooding has left communities across Central Florida dealing with submerged streets, water entering homes, evacuations and ongoing rescue operations.

Channel 9 crews will continue monitoring conditions across the region as communities deal with the flooding and rising waterways.

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